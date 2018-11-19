Mona Abdel Karim: ‘Al Zahia Smart Farm’ empowers people with disabilities

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inaugurating the first-of-its-kind ‘Al Zahia Smart Farm’, which was opened on Sunday in Khorfakkan, Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), stressed the importance of this project in empowering people with disabilities to develop their skills and abilities in the agriculture sector.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie said that the ‘Al Zahia Smart Farm’ is established in cooperation with the Korean Telecom Company which will provide the first-of-its-kind technology, including the interior thermal insulation technology and the virtual farm design. 
 
Commenting on this new cooperation with the South Korea, Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie has pointed out that the newly-opened project aims to promote exchanges of experience and development of mutual cooperation between the two parties. 