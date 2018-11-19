Mona Karam: ‘Al Zahia Smart Farm’ is an ambitious project

Mona Karam has said that the one of the smart farm’s key objectives is to employ people with disabilities, productively develop their skills and abilities in the agriculture sector.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the inauguration of ‘Al Zahia Smart Farm’, Mona Karam has highlighted the importance of the project in creating jobs and empowering people with different disabilities.

She has further emphasised the crucial role of the Korean Telecom Company in providing technical support and training of career personnel, stressing that the Company Use the first-of-its-kind technology in this regard.