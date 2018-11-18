SDHR passes "ISO Management Processes"

The department also successfully obtained ISO 10015 training, in recognition of its strategic direction in providing best service practices in accordance with the highest standards of quality and excellence.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of SDHR, said that the Department is keen to develop the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which focuses on raising the level of services offered by the Authority.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem pointed out that "ISO" has contributed internally to raise awareness and understanding among the staff of the service, to improve the services provided, and to manage the interrelated procedures as an integrated system between departments to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in order to achieve the objectives and desired results.