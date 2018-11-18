Sharjah Police launches initiative to establish community police teams in schools

Commenting on the initiative, Lt. Col. Ahmad Al Marri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department stressed that the initiative comes as part of cooperation with the Sharjah Police’s strategic partner, including the Sharjah Educational Zone and the Sharjah Education Council, who constantly support the various initiatives of Sharjah Police.

Aiming at involving different school students in community policing, Lt. Col. Ahmad Al Marri highlighted the importance of this initiative, emphasising that it modifies the behavior of the students , enhances security and safety in the educational environment, and spread the culture of community policing among students through various awareness programs and activities.