SCC approves recommendations on policy of Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs

This came during the Council’s session, held at its headquarters and chaired by Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla said that the ratified letter will be submitted to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on the SCC’s approved recommendations, the committee members praised the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his great interest in ensuring a decent life for the citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah, lauding His Highness’s vision to elect Municipal and Suburbs councils.

The various recommendations will promote the developments in Sharjah and contribute to the sustainable development, ensuring the improvements of the services.

In closing the meeting, the Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council said that the 4th session, being held on Thursday , Nov. 29, will discuss the policy of the Sharjah Sport Council