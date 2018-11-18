9th Sharjah Stamp Exhibition concludes with an auction worth Dh100,000

The exhibition featured many public auctions, most notably is the auction organized by the Emirates Philatelic Association on the second day of the exhibition, which was attended by 55 participants from the GCC countries and included 120 stamps and currencies, among other items. The auction also included a full set of the first regular UAE stamp from 1973, a rare Umm Al Quwain stamp, and rare and valuable currency collections. The total value of the auction’s sales exceeded Dh100,000 and about 70% of the action’s items were sold.

The exhibition witnessed a huge growth in the number of visitors and sales, after it attracted the participation of 51 stamp and currency dealers and exhibitors from 17 countries who displayed their collections on 144 display panels, as well as 32 trade platforms. The exhibitors provided stamps, envelopes, paper and coin currency, as well as other items needed by collectors of currencies and stamps.

Mega Mall, the official sponsor of the exhibition, was keen to provide all types of facilities to visitors from both inside and outside the UAE. The mall managed to accomplish an unprecedented local achievement by organizing a prominent annual exhibition at a shopping centre. The exhibition’s success helps to enhance the partnership between Mega Mall and Emirates Philatelic Association, which will contribute in developing the exhibition in the upcoming editions of the exhibiton in order to continue and enhance this success.

Palestine Post was the guest of honour at the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, which was its first participation in the event. Palestine Post offered enthusiasts the opportunity to review the most prominent historical periods that are documented by stamps from Palestine, as well as the ability to acquire collections of new postage stamps. A group of International arbitrators and coordinators from Indonesia and Singapore also participated in the exhibition for the first time, in addition to arbitrators from the UAE, Oman and Australia, who provided participants their evaluations of the collections showcased at the exhibition.

Abdullah Khoury, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, said, “We are pleased with the huge success achieved by this edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, which was characterized not only by the development in both participation and exhibits, but also by the accompanying events that transformed this exhibition into an educational event that aimed to raise awareness on this cultural hobby, in addition to being a destination to buy and sell stamps and currencies.”

Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall Sharjah, thanked all the participants and the visitors for attending this annual event. He stressed that Mega Mall hopes that through continuously hosting this exhibition, interest will be revitalized in this important hobby, which also helps to enhance trade and tourism in Sharjah by attracting collectors and enthusiasts of stamps and currencies, and encouraging them to visit the emirate.

Thanks to the participation of 3 international and Arab currency grading companies, which included PMG (Paper Money Guaranty), PCGS Currency, and DIM (Dinar Islamic Museum), the first Arab company to evaluate paper currencies, the exhibition managed to attract a larger number of collectors of paper and coin currency from inside and outside the country, who evaluated their collection of currencies, in order to preserve their value and ensure that they are not exposed to any damage.