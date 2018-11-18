Free parking in Sharjah on Al Mawlid Al Nabawi Holiday

The decision excludes the paid parking spaces in the following zones, which are subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays: Al Hisn Street (Bank Complex) in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas, Corniche Street (Both Sides) in Al Shuwaiheen area, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz, and Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side) in Al Majaz 1, 2 & 3.

The municipality urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.

Sharjah Municipality is keen to provide all services and facilities to the public at all times.