Free Parking in Sharjah announced for Prophet’s Birthday

  • Sunday 18, November 2018 in 11:50 AM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that the paid parking zones all over Sharjah will be free of charge on Sunday, November 18, on the occasion of Al Mawlid al Nabawi , the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
The decision excludes the paid parking spaces in the following zones, which are subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays: Al Hisn Street (Bank Complex) in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas, Corniche Street (Both Sides) in Al Shuwaiheen area, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz, and Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side) in Al Majaz 1, 2 & 3.
 
The municipality urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.
 
Sharjah Municipality is keen to provide all services and facilities to the public at all times.