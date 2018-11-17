LSDA organises a yoga session for 5,000 workers

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living and The International Association of Human Values conducted the session spiritual teacher and an ambassador of peace, who works through his various service projects, on promoting yoga, meditation and effective breathing techniques, including Sudarshan Kriya, among the members of the community.

During the session, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar introduced participants to different types of yoga and gave them a detailed explanation about these types and ways of dealing with them.

In this context, Salem Yousif Al Qaseer, Chairman of the LSDA, said that since its inception, the Authority has organised several initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living of workers and employees and their living conditions to suit the nature, values, customs and traditions of the community.

He added that such initiatives undoubtedly contribute to the improvement of the work environment in the Emirate of Sharjah, which was called for and augmented by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Qaseer thanked the Expo Centre Sharjah for their cooperation in organising this session and also Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and all those who contributed to organising this meeting.

Al Qaseer pointed out that LSDA’s organisation for the Yoga session is based on our belief in the need to spread positivity among the workers and give them a new experience that contributes to improving their lives, relieves the pressures of work and increases their level of well-being.