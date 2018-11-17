Community Police in Sharjah organises health lecture

Sharjah 24: In collaboration with the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, the Community Policie Department organised a lecture titled "Love your bones" at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, aimed at providing health awareness about osteoporosis and how to prevent it and enhancing health culture among the members of the community.
The lecture, delivered by Dr. Mahmoud Abu Zeid from the University of Sharjah, discussed the health and growth of bones and how to maintain them, through the early detection of osteoporosis, and provision of necessary medical advice to prevent bone diseases by exposure to sunlight for vitamin D, and eating healthy foods rich in different types of vitamins, and exercise on a daily basis.
 
 At the conclusion of the lecture, the attendees were subjected to an immediate detection of a bone density through a special detector, with the need for periodic detection every year.
 
The lecture was attended by several police officers and members of the community Police Department.