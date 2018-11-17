‘Sharjah 24’ documents EPPA’s inspection campaign to protect desert environment

The inspections campaign aim to protect the wildland and desert areas from the absurd and negative practices, observe these areas users’ commitment to compliance with the laws and safety requirements to protect the desert environment.

EPAA inspectors are constantly working to educate users of these areas through the distribution of leaflets containing the mechanism for safe disposal of coal, to ensure cleanliness of the place and proper instructions to prevent environmental degradation.

“Sharjah 24” has accompanied EPAA’s inspection teams, documented their important work to protect the desert environment and the wildland areas, and monitored the users’ cooperation and interaction with inspectors.