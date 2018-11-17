Students immersed in an edutainment trip at Al Noor Island

The students experienced the ‘Tropical Labyrinth’ package, touring the island with expert tour guides, learning about the plants, trees, birds, as well as exploring hundreds of exotic butterflies from 22 different species that were brought from different East Asian countries and South America.

While the expert tour guide explained the life cycle of the butterfly, the students observed the various species closely. The students also ventured into exploring the island’s landscapes. They had drinks and snacks in the relaxing ambience at Noor Café. The visit allowed the students to engage themselves in an immersive and educational natural experience.