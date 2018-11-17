Students immersed in an edutainment trip at Al Noor Island

The students experienced the ‘Tropical Labyrinth’ package, touring the island with expert tour guides, learning about the plants, trees, birds, as well as exploring hundreds of exotic butterflies from 22 different species that were brought from different East Asian countries and South America.
While the expert tour guide explained the life cycle of the butterfly, the students observed the various species closely. The students also ventured into exploring the island’s landscapes. They had drinks and snacks in the relaxing ambience at Noor Café. The visit allowed the students to engage themselves in an immersive and educational natural experience.
Al Noor Island rolled out new activities and experiences for students, families, and visitors to enjoy. The island conducts Tropical Labyrinth, Sky Watch, Bird Watching and Photography, Yoga at Sunrise, and special Gardening Workshops. Al Noor Island’s management is taking in registration requests and inquires both via email, [email protected], and telephone (06 506 7000). Different packages have different prices and durations. For more information about the packages, visit their social media accounts at @alnoorisland.