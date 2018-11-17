Interact with brilliant minds in photography at Xposure 2018

These conversations will come alive in the form of 13 auditorium sessions and 5 interactive panel discussions at Xposure 2018, and are a unique opportunity for photography professionals and amateurs, hobbyists, educators, and those pursuing media arts as well as the general public to come face-to-face with arguably some of the best photographers of the century, and see the world through their spectacular lenses.

Five discussion panels

On November 22, Timothy Allen, Elia Locardi, Phillip Lee Harvey will be speaking at ‘The Art of Travel Photography’ at 10am. The session will be moderated by Chris Coe. Another panel, ‘Life and Death of the Forest’ at 11:30am will bring together speakers Yan Preston and Katarina Premfors, and Rob Taggart who will be moderating the discussion. The last one for the day is titled ‘Recording Change’, which will take place at 6pm at the Xposure 2018 auditorium at Sharjah Expo Centre. The discussion will see Maan Habib engage two photographers from the opposite side of the Atlantic, Sir Don McCullin and David Burnett in a discussion about shooting some of the most iconic images the world has ever seen.

At 3:30pm on November 23, the five winners of the 2018 edition of the prestigious Timothy Allen Photography Scholarship Award who were chosen from amongst 1529 entries this year, will meet Timothy Allen to share what inspired them to take their winning pictures.

The following day, November 24, will see a panel titled, ‘Five Senses’ featuring five Photowalk Connect explorers, Kiran Govind Reddy, Joel Shoot, Subodh Shetty, Zubair Irshad, Kirti Devnan, who will share the experience of their travels across the length and breadth of India. The panel will be moderated by Rashed Ahmed Almazrouei.

14 inspiring talks by world-renowned photographers

The Xposure 2018 auditorium space will be buzzing with activity as it hosts 14 riveting discussion sessions by a select line-up of top photographers among the 90 that will be visiting the festival.

November 21: Cory Richards will present “Inspiring Moments” during the opening ceremony of Xposure 2018. At ‘It Was a Golden Age: If Only We’d Known It!’ David Burnett will take us on an incredible journey back to the Golden Age.

Along with “Save the Salt” by photographer Keith Berr and “Traces of Light” by Eric Pare.

November 23: ‘Yes, We Did!’ by Lawrence Jackson will shed light on the inspiring moments that changed his life, including leaving Associated Press to become Obama’s official presidential photographer.

In ‘Art and Propaganda’, John Henry Fair explores what images and art are; ‘Standing in the Light of Darkness’ will be led by Kate Brooks who will share what inspires her passion for storytelling, the process of self-realisation and her own inspiring path to becoming a photojournalist and filmmaker.

‘#LifeUnfiltered’ will feature Cory Richards, who will present a profoundly honest journey of personal and professional development.

November 24: ‘Five Senses’ will bring together five Photowalk Connect explorers, who will share interesting things about their travels across the length and breadth of India. ‘See the Unseen’, will present a detailed and well-documented case for the Douglas Dubler assertion that Leonardo da Vinci was the father of the art of photography.

In ‘Telling the Story, Making the Photo’, Kathy Moran will offer a spectacular behind-the-scenes look at the extremes that National Geographic photographers will go to make innovative, storytelling photographs.

A full list is available at https://xposure.ae/events/category/auditorium/

Xposure 2018 will host exhibitions, trade shows, workshops, live stage demonstrations, seminars, screenings, panel discussions and everything else that is relevant and exciting in the world of photography on an area spanning 11,000 sqm.

With its truly international flavour, product launches by leading photographic brands, photo walks and unique training opportunities in visual arts, Xposure is slated to be a one-of-its-kind festival in the region that celebrates the art of capturing images.

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launched the concept of Xposure in 2016 as an International Photography Festival that would become an annual feature in the calendar of professional photographers, photography enthusiasts, filmmakers, students and educators from around the world.