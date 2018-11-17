SSC organises march of Shis Motorcycling Ride

Including about 150 cyclists, the march, which starts in the city of Sharjah to the Shis area of Khorfakkan, was attended by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), in the presence of several other dignitaries.

As part of the event, the Council organised a ceremony to honour the participants, supporters and media representatives at the end of the march.

The Shis Motorcycle Ride, which coincides with the International Day for Tolerance, highlights the role of sport in promoting communication and spreading a culture of tolerance.