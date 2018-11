The wedding ceremony, which was held at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Dr. Faisal bin Khaled Al Qasimi; Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, a number of other sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officials, armed forces and police officers, and a host of invitees.

The ceremony was marked by several heritage and folklore activities.