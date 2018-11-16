Issa Hilal: 150 motorcyclists took part in Shis Motorcycling Ride

He noted that the event was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), who is keen to supporting the Council’s activities with all means.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Hazami added that the Ride, spearheaded by presented by Sheikh Suhail bin Hasher bin Dalmouk, highlighted the importance of sport in the dissemination of the culture of tolerance, especially in light of its organisation in conjunction with the International Day for Tolerance.

Concluding his statement, Al Hazami underscored the keenness of the Council to promote tourism in the Shis region, which is witnessing a qualitative boom in various aspects of life, as a result of the huge development projects.