Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi: SSC is keen to disseminate culture of tolerance

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of Shis Motorcycle Ride which the Council organised to coincide with the International Day for Tolerance, Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that the Council is keen to promote the culture of tolerance as derived from its sports and community role.

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi praised the reception of the people of Shis and their interaction with the event, as well as the efforts of the participating teams in the Ride from the UAE and a number of Gulf countries.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Saqr explained that the selection of Shis to host the event stems from the Council's keenness to promote tourism in this important region, which has the potential to become an important tourist destination.