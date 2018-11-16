Jassim Al Mazmi: UAE an example of coexistence and tolerance

Al Jassimi’s words coincide with the International Day for Tolerance, adding that tolerance, respect, appreciation and acceptance of the other are major traits the Emirati society enjoys.

"The UAE is an example of coexistence and tolerance through its contribution to the promotion and dissemination of the concept of tolerance around the world, thanks to the policy of the wise leadership that is based on the values of tolerance, moderation, respect for the other. The UAE, since its inception, has adopted the policy of openness and tolerance, since the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who adopted the principles of non-alignment to any conflicts or struggles, helping the countries of the world, and consolidating the true and pure values of Islam and the genuine Arab customs and traditions", Al Mazmi concluded.