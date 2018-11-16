Wasit Suburb Council receives a delegation from "ADNOC"

The Yalsatna initiative was designed to introduce citizens to the mechanism of installing the smart vehicle chips.

The meeting is one of the most important objectives of the Council, with the aim of delivering various services and procedures to facilitate citizens' use of their services, and to make the councils a permanent link to serve the citizens.

ADNOC reviewed various steps to facilitate registration through the ADNOC Portfolio.

The company's delegation pointed out that the chip will complete the process of rapid fuel supply, using the smart chip on the vehicles.

The delegation responded to all the inquiries of the attendees, indicating the positive benefits of using the chip, as well as the importance and ease of various procedures that are in line with the country’s policies in electronic orientation.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Hosan, Chairman of the Wasit Suburb council, members of the suburb council, and a large number of citizens from the suburb.