‘Sharjah Police Academy’ celebrates International Day for Tolerance

Attendees enjoyed a number of cultural and sporting activities during the event along with honouring retired employees and members of several work committees.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Deputy Chairman of the Academy; Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Athmani, Director of Police Science Academy; Dr. Amal Belhoul Al Falasi, Community Affairs Adviser of the Watani Foundation; department heads, officials, staff, students and Sharjah Municipality labourers, attended the event.

In his speech on the occasion, Colonel Al Athmani stressed that tolerance and solidarity are not strange to the UAE. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has established the country on the principles of tolerance, love and acceptance of the other. Today, more than 200 nationalities of different cultures and religious backgrounds live in love, harmony and security in the UAE thanks to God Almighty, and to the wise leadership, which always seeks to continue this genuine Emirati approach.

For her part, Dr. Al Falasi said that Sheikh Zayed was and remains a symbol of giving and humanitarian and charitable work in the UAE and the world, with his good work that contributed to alleviating the suffering of many of the world's sisterly and friendly peoples.