SCI provides shelter and emergency assistance to a bereaved family

The Sharjah Charity International provided a shelter and emergency and financial assistance that may relieve their sufferings, ensuring all ways to support them.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, offered his condolences to the bereaved family, expressing the commitment on providing full support.

The head of the family has praised the initiative of the Sharjah Charity International, lauding their humanitarian and prompt response to support them.