Committee of MoI’s Operation Rooms holds 5th meeting

  • Friday 16, November 2018 in 1:46 PM
Sharjah 24: Colonel Mohammed Salem Mawla, Director of Communications Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), and Chairman of the Specialised Committee of the Central Operation Rooms at the Ministry of Interior has chaired the Committee’s fifth meeting at the Sharjah Police General Directorate.
The meeting aims to build bridges of cooperation among various security and police agencies in the country, stressing on the importance of achieving the vision of the Ministry of the Interior to rank the UAE among the world's 'safest' countries. 
 
The meeting, which was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials, discussed ways of cooperation and to take advantage of the possibilities provided by the Operation Rooms
 
During the meeting, the Chairman of the Specialised Committee has lauded the outcome of the meeting which comes in line with the vision of our wise leadership to enhance security. 