Committee of MoI’s Operation Rooms holds 5th meeting

The meeting aims to build bridges of cooperation among various security and police agencies in the country, stressing on the importance of achieving the vision of the Ministry of the Interior to rank the UAE among the world's 'safest' countries.

The meeting, which was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials, discussed ways of cooperation and to take advantage of the possibilities provided by the Operation Rooms

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Specialised Committee has lauded the outcome of the meeting which comes in line with the vision of our wise leadership to enhance security.