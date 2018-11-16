Outdoor exhibitions by Xposure 2018 to turn Dubai and Sharjah into art lovers’ paradise

No long queues to get in, no money to be spent, no special appointments to be made. Just walk into some of the most popular and accessible public places in Dubai and Sharjah to view works by the likes of Keith Berr, Henry J. Fair, Eric Pare, Associated Press and World Press Photo Winners.

From November 15 to 21, Xposure 2018 outdoor exhibitions will dazzle our eyes and ignite our imaginations with over 100 photographs, which will be displayed across six locations.

DUBAI





City Walk - Travel Photographer of the Year, Associated Press & Yousef Al Habshi

Travel Photography of the Year or ‘TPOTY’ is one of the most popular internationally-touring photography exhibitions, which Xposure 2018 will be displaying in Dubai’s luxurious urban shopping and dining destination, City Walk. From Nov 15-21, lovers of the photographic form of art will be treated to the TPOTY exhibition, featuring a selection of TPOTY Awards’ ‘all-time favourites’ across various genres, since its inception in 2003.

Another one to watch out here is ‘Macro World’ by young Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi, whose macro photography skills are presented in a selection of works that are extreme close-ups of the smallest objects and living organisms.

A third exhibition at the venue, ‘Moments’ by Associated Press will exhibit a selection of Spot News stories gathered from November 2017 – October 2018.

The Dubai Mall – Keith Berr & Eric Pare

The Dubai Mall will be home to two exhibitions. ‘Signs of Light’ is a light-painting series by Eric Paré . Each image is lit by hand using a single tube, a flashlight, and sometimes a feather.

Keith Berr’s exhibition ‘Save the Salt’ is from his campaign of the same name, through which the artist has been raising awareness to prevent the destruction of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a historic landmark in Utah. The images have all been captured during historic Speedweek events.

Mall of the Emirates – Philip Lee Harvey, David Newton & William Barrington-Binns

Three exhibitions by the acclaimed international photographers will be up for public viewing for a week at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. ‘Time to Look’ documents unique moments from photographer David Newton’s extensive travels around the world. Then there are selected images from Philip Lee Harvey’s ‘Travelling Light’, and finally ‘Crux’, an explosion of colour and avant-garde technique by European photographer William Barrington-Binns, who ties it to his deep-seated love for South East Asia.

City Centre Deira – Timothy Allen & Yousef Alzaabi

Visitors to this destination will be treated to two exhibitions by veterans in the filed from two different parts of the world. ‘Human Planet’ by Timothy Allen will showcase his limited-edition photographs from his two-year journey around the world to capture most incredible human stories for the epic BBC series with the same name.

‘Golden Eagles of Mongolia’ by Yousef Alzaabi is a majestic display of the beautiful and sometimes ruthless landscape of Mongolian Altai Mountains, home to two unique cultures, Mongolians and Kazakhs.

SHARJAH

Al Majaz Waterfront - World Press Photo Winners

Sharjah’s stunning lakeside leisure destination Al Majaz Waterfront, will offer a picturesque backdrop for the ‘World Press Photo Winners’ exhibition. This is a curation of the winning images from the 61st World Press Photo Contest, which were competing with 73,044 images taken by 4,548 photographers in 125 countries.

ZERO 6 Mall – Henry J. Fair

The recently opened mall on Sharjah’s University City Road will be hosting ‘The Hidden Costs’ by New York-based Henry J. Fair. The exhibition is sure to offer viewers a striking visual eye-opener to excess consumerism and the unaccounted costs taken from our life support systems for private gain.

These exhibitions, after adorning the said destinations, will move to their next home, Expo Centre Sharjah - the festival’s venue, where they will all be exhibited for four days, from November 21-24.

More information on the exhibitions at Xposure 2018 is available at https://xposure.ae/exhibitions-2018/

Xposure is the official photography platform that combines a broad range of photography activities with a consumer product Trade Show. Supported by internationally acclaimed professionals and industry experts, Xposure International Photography Festival offers many exciting opportunities to learn new skills and network with leading professionals and enthusiasts, along with the opportunity to see, handle and try the latest photographic products.