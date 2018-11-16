Kalba Lake… exquisite tableau embracing nature

Kalba is home to many tourist destinations with its natural attractions, diversity and richness in its mountainous, marine and agricultural environments due to its strategic location overlooking the Arabian Sea.

The lake is a picturesque overlapping with Al Qarm Reserve to form an artistic tableau combining the blue water and the green Al Qarm trees and mangroves in the reserve.

In addition to this overlap, which has enhanced the aesthetics of the lake, its location close to the densely populated centre busy with government institutions and commercial destinations, naturally raises visitors’ demand to see it.

The "Sharjah 24" lens toured the lake to observe its stunning nature and sophisticated facilities that cater to the needs of inhabitants and visitors.

The lake overlooks one of the most modern shopping malls in the city, Kalba Mall, and on the other side, on Kalba Kingfisher Lodge. Soon, Kalba Waterfront will be added to the list of landmarks overlooking the Lake.

The Corniche is characterised by a garden, rest house for visitors, as well as a special walkway that attracts a lot of walking and jogging enthusiasts.

A new addition to the lake's facilities was the addition of a variety of fitness equipment to encourage visitors to exercise, a project implemented by the Municipality of Kalba City to add to its recreational elements.

The lake constitutes a food basket for marine life due to its link to Al Qarm Reserve as well as the density of algae which play an important role in the completion of photosynthesis, and the provision of food and reproduction.