Sharjah Police organises a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

  Thursday 15, November 2018
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by Human Resources Department at the General Administration of Resources and Support Services, organised a visit for a number of its members to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the International Day for Tolerance which is marked from 9 to 16 November each year.
The visit comes to instill the spirit of tolerance among all employees in order to consolidate the values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to embody the message of Islam in promoting the values of tolerance, brotherhood and coexistence with the other ensuring values of dialogue and respect for others and supporting constructive dialogue between different races, cultures and religions.
 
During the visit, the delegation was briefed about this famous architectural masterpiece in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the third largest mosque in the world built as a milestone celebrating the Islamic civilization, a prominent centre of Islamic religion sciences, and a landmark of modern Islamic architecture that links the past to the present.
 
The delegation expressed their happiness with this initiative and their admiration for the beauty of this unique architectural structure of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Police General Command for its gesture to organise the visit.