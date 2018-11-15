SNOC: Drilling first ‘exploratory oil well’ north of Al Madam to commence in December

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation, said that the company's participation in ADIPEC comes within its vision to enhance its presence as a major player in the local and international energy markets, and to impart its expertise, knowledge and successful practices with the rest active partners in this sector.

"ADIPEC provides the Sharjah National Oil Corporation with a unique opportunity to strengthen its relations and partnerships with other national and international oil companies participating in ADIPEC," he added.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praised the reputation of ADIPEC and its ability to attract global energy industry experts and key decision-makers. He pointed out that the Sharjah National Oil Corporation, in turn, is working to complement the positive role played by the UAE in providing and developing a safe and sustainable energy resource, and supporting the growth and progress of energy markets locally and globally.

For his part, Masoud Al Hammadi, Director of Exploration and Production at SNOC, affirmed that drilling work at the first exploratory oil well in the northern Al Madam Area will commence in the wild areas of Sharjah next month.

Al Hammadi explained that the well is one of dozens of wells in the three exploratory areas identified by the Oil Council after conducting a seismic survey.

He noted that the Council will soon announce the winner of the new fields' concession from 35 international companies that have submitted bids for the tender, which opened on June 25, and included concise rights for 30 years renewable for additional 10 years for land fields, covering three exploratory areas.

Al-Hammadi said that the results of the three-dimensional seismic survey carried out in 2016 and its data processing during 2017 and the beginning of the year gave a much clearer picture of the importance of the folds’ belt of “Al Madam Well’, which showed potential large amounts of oil that have not been explored or tested so far.