The workshop was held in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, and a number of police officers.

During the workshop, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi, stressed the importance of spreading the legal culture through organising a series of workshops to enhance the concept of security sense among the police officers.