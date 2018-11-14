Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority to launch sports festival

The signature ceremony which took place at the Authority headquarters in Sharjah was attended by Salem Yousif Al Qaseer, Chairman of the LSDA, and Tarek Salem Al Khanbashi, Founder and Director of Reach Target Corporation for Sports Services, as well as officials from both parties.

According to the agreement, Reach Target is responsible for organising the sports festival, which includes several sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket, and held on the grounds of the Sharjah Sports Council Stadium located in the National Park. The agreement also entails Reach Target to be responsible for distributing prizes to the winners. The series of sports events will be held every Friday for three months on weekends. Reach Target is also responsible for stipulating the rules and regulations as well as outlining the contest schedule in addition to providing the logistics necessary for the event.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Qaseer said, "The Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority strives to raise the standards of labour and create an ideal work environment for workers that not only preserves their rights but also provides them with everything they need to develop their skills across sectors."

He added "The sports festival organised last year was a significant success, and having a second edition is a testament of our achievement. We are confident that our cooperation with Reach Target to organise the second edition of the festival contributes to the establishment of this sports festival as an annual event in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Lauding the initiative, Al Khanbashi stressed the importance of the agreement signed by his company with the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority and expressed his pleasure on the occasion.

He said, "We have strong ties with the authority and certainly this cooperation agreement fosters those ties, particularly because the agreement allows us to take over the responsibility of organising the workers' championship, which we believe represents an excellent opportunity for all workers, as it not only alleviates stress but offers them a platform to practice their sports hobbies."

Al Khanbashi stated that the festival works to create a good atmosphere governed by all the standards of health and safety.