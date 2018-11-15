DVAD marks International Day for Tolerance

Part of DVAD’s celebration of the International Day for Tolerance

The celebration included a number of activities that reflected coexistence and tolerance which mirror the nature of UAE leadership and people.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of DSVA and Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of DVAD were present at the celebration.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the founder of the UAE the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has left us a long-lasting legacy that proved that coexistence, mutual respect and useful work always lead to achieving goodness and prosperity to all.

During the event, new Muslims were honoured along with planting the tree of tolerance.