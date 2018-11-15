Al Hamriya Municipality celebrates International Day for Tolerance

The activities were marked by statements inspired by the international event along with hashtag “UAE, the home of tolerance” as well the slogan, "On Zayed’s Footsteps” which was launched by the Ministry of Tolerance in celebration of the event.

The Municipality’s participation aimed at enhancing the values of coexistence, unity and acceptance of the other in addition to the translation of the wise leadership’s vision of making the UAE a modern model of tolerance among world peoples where all people live in coexistence.

In his speech on the occasion, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality affirmed that tolerance is one of the well- established principle in the UAE society, pointing out that living in peace and mutual respect enabled instilling the concepts of tolerance in the citizens and established the UAE as a place of happiness and tolerance, away from fanaticism, isolationism and hatred.