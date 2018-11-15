Sharjah Police, “Rafid” and “Tahsee” discuss cooperation

The meeting was headed by Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations; Salem Saeed Al Madfa, General Manager of Rafid Vehicle Solutions; Lt. Col. Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt. Col. Mohammed Rahma Al Ghazal, Head of the Operations Department at Sharjah Police, and the delegation from Smart Receipt System (Tahseel).

At the beginning of the meeting, Col. Dr. Al Naour welcomed the attendees and praised the role of “Rafid” and “Tahseel”.

The two sides discussed a number of common issues in supporting the joint efforts to upgrade the services provided to the public in the field of traffic accident planning in Sharjah.