The delegation of SDPW visited the project of pumping sewage at Al Sajaa Area and distributed meals to more than 50 labors. The delegation also distributed breakfast meals for more than 100 labors at in 5th Industrial Area.

The initiative promotes the values of tolerance, which were inspired by the approach and ideas of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to establish the concepts of tolerance, peace and compassion among the society.