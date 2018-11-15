Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences orgnaises an educational trip to Sir Bu Nair Island

  • Thursday 15, November 2018 in 3:36 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: The Academy of Police Sciences in Sharjah organised an educational trip From 10 to 14 November, for the officers to the Sir Bu Nair Island, accompanied by Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of Police Science Academy.
Colonel Al Othmani confirmed that the trip is considered one of the extracurricular activities which aims to enrich the students' social, educational and field experiences and develop their leadership skills.
 
The participants in the trip expressed their happiness with the initiative organised by the Academy for students and staff, expressing their appreciation for the great efforts that allow the student to learn directly from the environmental components of his direct contact with natural and social phenomena.