Al Qasba, The Flag Island celebrates Oman and Bahrain National Days

From 16 to 18 November, 2018, Al Qasba and The Flag Island will celebrate the 48th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, where Omani and Emirati National Flags will be raised in both destinations.

Visitors to Al Qasba and The Flag Island will also be given the opportunity to learn more about Omani history and culture, through a traditional dance performance that will take place on Saturday 17 November 2018. Celebrations will be held at Al Qasba from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., while The Flag Island celebrations will start at 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Al Qasba and The Flag Island will celebrate also the 47th National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain from 14 until 16 December, 2018, and will be decorated with Bahraini and Emirati flags. A variety of entertainments activities are also planned.

Welcoming citizens and residents of the UAE to take part in the celebrations, Kholoud Al Junaibi, Al Qasba and The Flag Island Manager, said: “In the past few years, Al Qasba and The Flag Island have gained in prominence for hosting significant festivals, which are not just of national but regional importance. Through these vibrant celebrations that bring the entire United Arab Emirates community together, we seek to fortify the bonds of friendship and understanding between Emirati, Arab and international cultures.