Large numbers of currency collectors evaluate their collections at the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2018

PMG (Paper Money Guaranty), which is one of the most prominent currency grading companies, will participate in the Sharjah Stamp exhibition. The company will receive currencies from collectors in Sharjah and return them after a few weeks, following the completion of an evaluation process that takes place at the company’s headquarters in Texas, USA. The company has evaluated more than 3 million currencies since its inception in 2005, and the currencies that carry the company’s name represent the highest standards of quality for enthusiasts in the region.

PCGS Currency, the American company that occupies a significant share of the currency grading market in the USA and Europe, will also participate in the exhibition to offer its expertise to visitors. The company has evaluated more than 900,000 items since its inception in 2005. The exhibition is also proud that it will include the participation of DIM (Dinar Islamic Museum) from Saudi Arabia, the first Arab company to evaluate paper currencies.

Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall Sharjah, stressed that the Sharjah Stamp exhibition has become one of the most important exhibitions that specializes in stamps and currencies both locally and regionally, which has resulted in attracting the participation of some of the largest global companies that specialize in this field. He added that the participation of the 3 prominent currency grading companies will contribute in attracting a large number of enthusiasts and collectors to visit the exhibition and Mega Mall.

Currency collectors are keen to take advantage of the available currency evaluation services due to their great benefits that increase material value of their collections, which include the ability to ensure that currencies are genuine, as well as to assess the quality of the currencies, and to preserve them from moisture, dust and any other natural effects. These services can also help in facilitating the easy exchange and sale of valuable currency to collectors from around the world who are looking for currencies that are evaluated with high grading standards.