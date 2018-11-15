SCD launches Maharat Programme to empower UAE’s Youth with 21st century skills

The programme aims to help participants sharpen their analytical skills, create new ideas, and solve problems innovatively in today’s dynamic and fast-changing professional landscape.

The programme, launched this month will continue until 6th December, is another one of SCD’s contributions to guide and empower the nation’s young professionals with the tools and acumen they will require to help the country transition smoothly into a knowledge-based economy.

By 2022, it is estimated that more than 54 percent of all employees will require significant reskilling and upskilling to meet the demand of the job market, according to the Future of Jobs Report, published by the World Economic Forum 2018.

The Maharat programme is designed to teach participants critical and creative thinking skills, enhance their knack for problem-solving, collaboration, and negotiation skills, amongst many others that are aimed at boosting their personal and professional lives.

Maharat participants will undertake two courses each week. These will be conducted by renowned coaches, Joanna J. Thomas, who has extensive expertise in public speaking, TED-style speaking, and bespoke courses for businesses; and Daya Marwan, who has over 25 years of experience in leadership, management, strategy, communications, crisis management. They will be joined by public speaking trainer, TED-style speech specialist and speech guru, Robin Bayley; and Akram Alnajjar, programme management expert with a 25-year track record.

Saeed Al Hammadi, Director of Corporate Communication at SCD, said: “We are pleased to launch the Maharat programme at a time when job requirements in the UAE and around the world are changing rapidly in the wake of the fourth industrial revolution. We need to prepare our workforce with skills of the future, so they will be able to shine in a job market suturing with classic skillsets.

“Maharat has the future in sight, and has been designed to offer unique courses. Participants will be equipped with the skills and mentality they need to take on future challenges, and be a driving force in the UAE’s economic diversification and transformation efforts.”

Speaking about the instructors, he commented: “We carefully vetted the instructors to make sure that participants receive relevant knowledge and up-to-date information and insights, and learn from leading industry experts.”