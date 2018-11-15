Tariq bin Khadem: The UAE is a destination for tolerance and Cultural Coexistence

Added the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace), established the foundation of the UAE and continued to work on deepening the noble thinking and human creation, along with the values of equality, respect and acceptance of the other Tolerance, balance and moderation.

This was in line with the International Day for Tolerance adopted by the United Nations, which was celebrated by the UAE in the National Festival of Tolerance, "The Zayed Approach", which was established by UAE to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace and the rejection of hatred and extremism of different nationalities and religions.