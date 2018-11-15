SEWA announces full readiness for the rainy season

SEWA appealed to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah to take preventive measures and to ensure the safety of drainage systems in all residential buildings, industrial and commercial and ensure the provision of electricity connections and safety to avoid any damage, the Authority provides a free service to help the residents of Sharjah by contacting the Call Center 991 or the SEWA website through communicate service with the Chairman of the Authority.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stressed the keenness of the Authority to cooperate with all departments, institutions in Sharjah to provide the best services to the residents of the Emirate, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem explained that the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority is exerting intensive efforts during the occurrence of emergency weather events such as heavy rain and wind, where the cooperation with the Operations of Sharjah Police and the Operations of the General Directorate of Civil Defense 24 hours.