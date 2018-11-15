Khamis Salem: Qualitative leaps witnessed by Al Sharqiya Channel from Kalba

Mubarak said in an interview with "Sharjah 24" that the channel is witnessing a qualitative leap in the levels of infrastructure and technology, where it was recently furnished with a sophisticated studio, suitable for the channel's content.

Mubarak said that the channel, in a record time, has the most advanced broadcasting, imaging and output technology, as well as the qualified human resources of the crews, the people of the region.

Khamis Salem Mubarak explained that the channel is mainly local in nature. During the past period, it has succeeded in highlighting the history of the Eastern Region and its cultural and social components. They belong to the region and are fully familiar with its heritage.