Mahra Al Shehhi: first of its kind ‘preventive institute’ to be launched in Sharjah early 2019

  • Wednesday 14, November 2018 in 11:41 PM
Sharjah 24: Mahra Abdul Rahman Al Shehhi, Acting Director of the Institute of Prevention and Safety Training said that the first institute of its kind will be launched in Sharjah early next year.
Al Shehhi added that partnership cooperation with Sand National Company was inked to establish a specialised institute in training of occupational safety and health in the emirate.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shehhi explained that one of  the Prevention and Safety Authority’s objectives is to protect community and properties against injury, adding that the institute will be inaugurated at the beginning of 2019 and its headquarters will be announced via the Prevention and Safety Authority’s channels.