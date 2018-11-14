Mahra Al Shehhi: first of its kind ‘preventive institute’ to be launched in Sharjah early 2019

Al Shehhi added that partnership cooperation with Sand National Company was inked to establish a specialised institute in training of occupational safety and health in the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shehhi explained that one of the Prevention and Safety Authority’s objectives is to protect community and properties against injury, adding that the institute will be inaugurated at the beginning of 2019 and its headquarters will be announced via the Prevention and Safety Authority’s channels.