DHR honours ‘National Programme’ new participants

The three- week programme also aims to complement the decision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to train and recruit 100 young people in government departments in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources honoured the participants of the programme from Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

He pointed out that the national programme comes within the efforts of the Directorate to develop the national components to become the strongest in their fields of work stressing the confidence of the Government of Sharjah in their abilities and their role as key elements of supporting sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah.