Al Khalidiya, Sharjah Municipal Councils discuss strengthening cooperation

The meeting, which was held at Sharjah Municipality, comes to ensure the integration of the institutional work between the government bodies, with the aim of finding a solution to many community issues and to overcome any obstacles or difficulties that may hinder development of residential areas and meet inhabitants’ needs, on the basis of the suburb Council’s role as a link between citizens and government.

The meeting saw the attendance of Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, and members from both councils.

Al Marri praised the role of the Sharjah Municipal Council and its keenness to meet the needs and services of the citizens by providing them with comfort and stability in their areas.

Al Muhairi stressed the keenness of the Council to cooperate with the other suburb councils and to listen to their views and issues.

The meeting focused on the various aspects that enhance the cooperation of the two sides regarding suburb inhabitants’ affairs and needs translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, toward delivering bets services to citizens and residents of the emirate.

The participants also discussed a number of service topics related to the municipality's roles, as well as the presentation of the explanatory pictures of the deserted houses in Al Khalidiya Suburb, their impact on the area and the need to find due solutions in addition to exchanging of different views on other issues related to the suburb stability.