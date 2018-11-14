Khalid Al Midfa: ‘Hospitality Forum’ enhances Sharjah’s tourist standing

The forum aims to achieve the objectives of Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which aims to increase tourism flows to the emirate to 10 million tourists by 2021, and intensify efforts to develop the hospitality sector in the emirate to make it an ideal destination for visitors and tourists including the Millennium generation from all over the world.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Midfa pointed out that the fifth edition of the hospitality forum brings together a number of hotel owners in the emirate, stakeholders, real estate investors, government agencies and departments, as well as a number of travel and tourism agencies in this sector under one roof, to discover the emirate's most important destinations and attractions, which are suitable for Millennium travelers, economic tourism and elite tourism experts to discuss and benefit from the best ways and programmes to develop hospitality and tourism.