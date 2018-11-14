Mohammed Shalabi: ‘Al Sharqiyah TV from Kalba’ derived from Eastern Region’ environments

He explained, in an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", that the channel, through its programmes bundle, aims to meet the needs of the viewers and improve their taste of content that commensurate with the history of the region and its cultural component.

Al Shalabi pointed out that the programmes of the channel take into account the historical and social aspects of the cities of the Eastern Region, by highlighting and consolidating their customs, traditions and lifestyle in old times.

He stressed the channel's keenness to take into account the varied environments that characterise the cities of the Eastern Region- mountainous, marine and agricultural, which is evident in the content of the programmes broadcast on the channel’s screen.

He added that the media content of the channel is inseparable from the reality of the region and its aesthetic components and growing renaissance. He stressed the importance of shedding light on the huge development projects that are taking place in Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn and other surrounding areas.