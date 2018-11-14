‘Directorate of Islamic Affairs’ organises elocution and oratory workshop

The workshop comes within the framework of the directorate's plan for the current year, aiming to raise the level of elocution and oratory among the mosque orators in the emirate and refining their skills and advocacy experiences through diversifying lecturers, enriching their experience with various skills and techniques of elocution and persuasion.

The workshop included a discussion of several aspects, including the theoretical aspect through which the scientific foundations of elocution and how to interact with the sermon through good preparation were reviewed. It also included practical application of a distinctive sermon.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants presented a number of opinions and proposals on the best development plans and programmes of enhancing the role of orator in influencing audience and achieving the desired role of the Friday sermon.

Abdullah Khalifa Yousuf Al Sabousi, Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, stressed that the directorate seeks to achieve the best quality and continuous improvement of its services by honing the skills of imams, prayer callers and preachers and organising special education courses that serve them in achieving their desired mission.