Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi highlights ‘Zayed’s role in enhancing security’

In his paper titled “the role of Sheikh Zayed in enhancing local and regional security and peace”, at the seminar, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi highlighted the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in building and founding the union, enumerating his history of giving since 1966, and how he along with the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, had taken the first step to establish the union referring to the 1968 Al Sameeh meeting between Abu Dhabi and Dubai when the two emirates united in a step that eventually led to the formation of the UAE.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi touched on the stages of the union which led to the establishment of the UAE on December 2, 1972, and the role of the late Sheikh Zayed in convincing the rulers of the emirates to be part of the union.

He also highlighted the role of the late Sheikh Zayed in building the UAE armed forces and police force, enhancing peace and security in the Gulf, and founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi also touched on Sheikh Zayed’s stances toward the civil war in Lebanon, Arab- Israeli occupation conflict, his support for October War augmented his wise words” Arab oil can never be dearer than Arab blood”, and his decision to stop exporting oil during the war in support of Arabs.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi concluded underlining Sheikh Zayed’s charity work and humanitarian efforts culminated by his win of local, regional and international awards.