4-year-old Emirati boy drowns in Sharjah school pool

The competent authorities affirmed that all strict procedures will be taken following the result of the investigation.

The Industrial Comprehensive Police Station received an emergency call affirming the death of a school boy drowning. Police and ambulance vehicles and other relevant agencies were immediately dispatched to the school to learn about the incident.

Mohammed Al Mulla, Director of the Education Department at the Sharjah Education Council, stressed the council's keenness to follow the safety procedures in schools and keep the lives of students, which is the highest priority of the school. The Council will announce the decisions taken regards these procedures.

Al Mulla expressed his sincere sympathies to the student’s family, supplicating to Allah the Almighty to grant them patience.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Sharjah Education Council is following up on the incident closely, and waiting for the legal procedures to carry out by the concerned parties.