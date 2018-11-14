Sharjah Ruler inspects vital projects in the emirate's various regions

His Highness toured a number of areas familiarising himself with the new and developmental projects in progress where he listened to a detailed explanation by the officials there about the future projects and service facilities, stressing the importance of accomplishing work and paying attention to the environment and the cultural, aesthetic and tourist aspects of the different regions.

During the tour, His Highness directed the need to expedite work at a number of new facilities and construction sites to serve the inhabitants and visitors of various areas, especially on the roads, bridges and city entrances, wishing success to the teams of engineers, consultants and all employees.

At the beginning of the tour, His Highness inspected the 89km Sharjah-Khorfakkan New Road where he was briefed on the progress of work in the first phase of the project starting from Emirates Road. He directed the development of entrances to the new Khorfakkan road to facilitate the transit, entry and exit for road users.

Then, His Highness inspected the Sharjah-Khorfakkan New Road intersection which connects Nazwa Road following which he proceeded to inspect the intersection of Al Bataeh area with Khorfakkan Road and directed a new crossing be built before Al Bataeh intersection to serve camel track area in Bin Rashid and serves as an important crossing for car and camel movement in those areas.

In Tawi Al Saman, His Highness inspected construction works on the new bridge being implemented there, which serves the inhabitants of the community, and directed setting up 2 animal pastures with all the required equipment in addition to building a mosque at the entrance of the area before. His Highness continued his tour to Weshah Bridge where he inspected work progress and directed the establishment of a new tunnel connecting Sharjah-Khorfakkan New Road and diverging to Safari area and University of Sharjah - Al Dhaid Branch.

His Highness also inspected the bridge leading to the Industrial Area in Al Dhaid and directed the increase of road paving in there, building a new exhibition area in front of the industrial area along with other major improvements to the entrance of the industrial area with consideration to environment, cultural aspects of planting trees and beautification of entrances to reflect the nature and beauty of the area.

He also directed building a new entrance from the Industrial Area Bridge in Al Dhaid to Safari Area to facilitate movement and accessibility of users to the area.

During his visit to Al Dhaid Area, His Highness directed officials there to list all internal roads’ needs and requirements in Al Dhaid communities and expedition of implementation in coordination with the contractors and engineers to solve road problems.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah went on his tour inspecting the 23km Weshah - Dafta Road where he stopped at Al Ghazir Tunnel, and directed the setup of a new fully equipped rest house at the entrance of the Tunnel to serve the passers-by and the people of the area in addition to the establishment of an integrated recreation area to serve the citizens and residents of Wadi Shis.

During the tour, His Highness followed up work in progress at the rest of tunnels on Sharjah – Khorfakkan New Road and was detailed about future work plans to complete the rest of the work.

At Al Rafisah Dam Rest House, His Highness was briefed on the newly restored forts and the submerged village, Al Jabal village and Shai Wadi.

He also reviewed the progress of the Khorfakkan entrance projects and facilities, services and buildings there before he inspected a number of other new projects, including the development and cultivation of the area around the city's entrance.

His Highness also visited the four lakes region at the entrance to Khorfakkan and was briefed on the ongoing work there. His Highness also directed that environment, landscaping and beautification of the entrance to the city be taken care of.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded his tour with a visit to the Khorfakkan Fort where he listened to a detailed explanation about the implementation and construction processes, inspected the plans for revitalising the old heritage areas in Khorfakkan and reviewed the project proposed plans for a number of buildings to be implemented as part of the project.

His Highness also directed the launch of the cultural and heritage Khorfakkan Fort and Al Adwani Tower as part of the project.

During the tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Dr. Rashid Khamis Obaid Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council; Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, consultant at the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey; Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Public Works; Eng. Yousuf Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Sultan Ya’coub Al Mansouri, Director of Emiri Court in Khorfakkan; Eng. Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality; and a number of officials and department heads.