SCC praises the Council’s successful participation at SIBF

Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, highlighted the success and the importance of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018), which was a window of knowledge that attracted diverse cultures in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Her Excellency also pointed out the efforts of the Council in enriching the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and noted to the importance of the two new books that was published by the Council.

This came during the first meeting of the Bureau of the Sharjah Consultative Council, at the headquarters in Sharjah, of their fourth ordinary session of their 9th legislative term.