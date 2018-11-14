Al Zubarah District in Khorfakkan organises blood donation campaign

  • Wednesday 14, November 2018 in 1:29 PM
Sharjah24: A successful community campaign was carried out by Al Zubarah District Council, which was dedicated to donating blood, in collaboration with the Blood Bank and Dibba Fujairah Hospital, Ministry of Health, for a continuous 6 hours.
The blood donation campaign focused on the dissemination of a community message that enhances the Council's role as a community institution with a role in awareness raising and active participation of its members in supporting humanitarian initiatives, including donating blood to serve patients.
 
The campaign was launched in front of the headquarters of the Al Zubarah District Council in Khorfakkan, after all people were encouraged to donate their blood to save the lives of the sick and injured. The donation witnessed a strong demand throughout the period.