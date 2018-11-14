Al Zubarah District in Khorfakkan organises blood donation campaign

The blood donation campaign focused on the dissemination of a community message that enhances the Council's role as a community institution with a role in awareness raising and active participation of its members in supporting humanitarian initiatives, including donating blood to serve patients.

The campaign was launched in front of the headquarters of the Al Zubarah District Council in Khorfakkan, after all people were encouraged to donate their blood to save the lives of the sick and injured. The donation witnessed a strong demand throughout the period.